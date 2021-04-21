Michael A. “Mick” Suess Sr. of Granite City, Illinois passed away at his home at 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the age of 78. He was born September 25, 1942 in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late Michael and Molly (Verba) Suess. He married Patricia (Rozycke) Suess on February 8, 1964 in Granite City and she passed away on January 8, 1968. Michael retired from Granite City Steel in 2002 after 42 years of dedicated service as a bricklayer. He enjoyed his decades of coaching many teams through the Granite City Youth Sports programs. He coached flag football from 1959 until 1996 and was always proud of his “Little Rams”. He loved sports throughout his life and enjoyed his years of exploring caves. He cherished his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving significant other of 30 years, Donna Swanson; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael A. Suess Jr. and Lee of Granite City; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Bradfield and Matthew of Austin, Texas; son, Douglas Suess of Denver, Colorado; eleven grandchildren, Kate, Patty, Abigail, Olivia, Thomas, Molly, Kyle, Sean, Jaydi, Julian and Landon; brother and sister-in-law, David Suess and Kathleen of Granite City; sister, Marilyn A. Perline of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.
A private visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A private funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel at 10:00 a.m. officiated by family and friends. You may watch the service livestream on his tribute wall on the chapel’s website. Friends and family may join at Calvary Catholic Cemetery for a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family are asked to join at the Elks Lodge, 4801 Maryville Road in Granite City at 12:00 noon for a Celebration of Mick’s life. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association or to the Granite City Park District and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com