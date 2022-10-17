Merrill Huey

Merrill Ray Huey, 85 of Madison, Illinois, passed away on October 13, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.
Merrill was born June 14, 1937 in Scott County, Missouri, to Simon Peter and Elsie R. (Jennings) Huey. He married Jennie May Humphrey. They owned and operated their own bar and restaurant as well as a convenience store together. He was a Freemason and a member of the Madison County Democratic Party.
Survivors include his children: Rachel Fields of Denver, Colorado, John William Huey of Madison, Illinois, and April Dawn Wright, Granite City, Illinois; grandchildren: Deven Gonzales, Alexx Gonzales, Summer Gonzales, and Zachary Fields.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jennie Huey; and brothers and sisters.
Cremation has been accorded by Irwin Chapel of Granite City, Illinois.