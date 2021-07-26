Melva Jean Barry, 76, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 11:27 a.m. Sat. July 24, 2021 at her home with her family at her side.
She was born Oct. 14, 1944 in Wayne, OK to the late Henry & Mary Etta (Ivey) Barnes.
On Mar. 31, 1995, she and Eugene M. “Gene” Barry were married in Tahoe, CA. He survives in Granite City.
Melva had been an assembler for M.C. Electronics and was a member of The House of The Lord.
In addition to her husband she is survived by a son: Bill Lamb of Granite City; a daughter: Terri Lamb of Granite City; 4 grandchildren: Kurtis Lamb, Chalsi Rodriguez, Hayden Dean and Caylee Dean; 2 great-grandchildren: Cira Rodriguez and Danny Lamb; and a sister and brother-in-law: Pearl & Bob Burkett of Granite City.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Danny Lamb; a granddaughter: Dannielle Dean; a sister: Carlma Brewer; and 2 brothers: Coy Barnes and Marvin Barnes.
Memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Tues. August 3, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Burkett officiating. Inurnment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The House of The Lord.
