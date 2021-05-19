Melody Elaine Caldwell Sanders 52 of Mitchell passed May 17, 2021 at BJC Hospital in St. Louis. Born January 29, 1969 in Granite City daughter of the late Carl Dee Caldwell and Shirley Vandaveer Caldwell of Mitchell.
She is survived by her husband Walter O. Sanders. Also surviving are her; Brothers Austin (Annette) Caldwell of Mitchell, Craig Caldwell of Roxana, Rory Caldwell of Granite City and Kelly (Sherry) Caldwell of Pocahontas and many nieces and nephews.
Legal secretary for many years at Westling and James Law Firm.
Visitation May 20, 2021 5-8 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granite City.
Family visitation 10 till 11 service time Friday May 21, 2021 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home , Granite City. Graveside service Noon at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Edwardsville, Illinois
Mask is needed. COVID-19 practices followed.