Melinda S. Reinbold, 55, of Mitchell, Illinois passed away at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at her home with her family at her side. She was born July 9, 1966 in Hillsboro, Illinois. She married Tim G. Reinbold on June 3, 1989 in Benton, Kentucky and he survives. She was a loving and devoted homemaker whom cherished being the best mom and grandma and loving wife. She enjoyed reading, needlepoint and playing games on the computer. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her mother, Mary Gorman of Licking, Missouri; three children, Mallorie (Nathan) Thornhill of Gillespie, Mitchell (Samantha) Haustein of Livingston and Brianna Reinbold of Mitchell; two grandchildren, Adelin Thornhill and Elliana Haustein; two sisters, Michelle (Tom Braun) Semon of Racine, Wisconsin and Pam (Ray) Berrong of Chesterfield, Missouri; a brother, Joe (Val) Korunka of Mt. Olive; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In celebration of her life, a memorial gathering will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com