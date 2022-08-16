Melbourn Hendrick

Melbourn J. Hendrick, 81, formerly of East Alton, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at his home.
Born Apr. 11, 1941 in Granite City, he was the son of Chester and Irene (Drone) Hendrick.
A proud U.S. Army veteran, Mel was the purchasing manager for Archway Sales for 28 years. He was a member of the Alton Eagles Aerie #254 and the Wood River Moose Lodge # 1349. The Loyal Order of Moose bestowed him their highest honor, the Pilgrim Degree of Merit.
He is survived by his loving life partner of 20 years, Mary Rainwater; three sons, Jeffrey Hendrick of San Antonio, TX, Stephen Hendrick of Chicago,IL and Christopher (Kimberly) Hendrick of Concord, CA; five grandchildren, Kimberly, Zachary, Matthew, Robert, and Emily; his sister, Ruth Nelson of Broken Arrow, OK; and extended family, Jill and Kevin Steiger and their sons Seth and Sebastian.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 20 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 9 a.m. until the Pilgrim Service of Tribute is conducted at 11 a.m. by the Wood River Moose Lodge.
He will be laid to rest by his parents at Woodland Hill Cemetery, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mooseheart Child City and School, Inc.
