Melba Lynn (Gruver) Nichols, 62 of Mitchell, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home.
Lynn was born on September 3, 1958 in St. Louis, Missouri. Lynn had last worked as an Administrative Manager for Twin Lake Trucking in East St. Louis and was active in the AmVets in Madison. In her free time she enjoyed her days of camping with her husband Tim and had 3 very special friends, Karen, Becky and Candy. Lynn loved all animals, especially her dog, “Dots” and enjoyed watching hummingbirds in her backyard. Lynn will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together.
Lynn is survived by and will be missed by her husband; Tim Nichols, whom she married on October 2, 1999; mom, Brooksie A. (Spain) Nelson; sons, Ben Nichols of West Frankfort, IL, Chris Nichols of Christopher, IL; grandchildren, Ben Nichols Jr. of Herrin, IL, Emma Nichols of DuQuoin, IL, Ashton Nichols of DuQuoin, IL; brother, Keith Gruver and many other close family members and friends.
Lynn was preceded in death by her dad; Edward R. Gruver.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society.