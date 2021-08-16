Melba June Evans, 79, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL.
She was born on July 11, 1942 in Parma, MO to Lowell and Edna (Whitworth) Wallace.
Melba enjoyed playing bingo and doing crafts. She also enjoyed family activities with her children and grandchildren.
The loving mother and grandmother is survived by 2 daughters: Brenda Powell of Godfrey, IL and Sandy (David) Spiroff of Godfrey, IL; a son, Ricky Evans of Granite City, IL; 12 grandchildren: Aaron, Sebastian, Chelsea, Autumn, Zackery, Jeremy, River, Jade, True, Skylar, Dallas and Hannah; 7 great grandchildren and a sister, Janice Bush of Granite City, IL.
Besides her parents, Melba is preceded in death by 2 brothers: Jimmy Wallace and Carl Wallace.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
