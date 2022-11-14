Meda Catherine Moran, 74, of Granite City, IL passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Lebanon, IL.
She was born to the late John & Edith (Anderson) Farnbach in Carrollton, IL on December 6, 1947. Meda worked as a customer service representative in the insurance business. In her free time Meda was an avid reader, and could finish a book in a day.
Meda is survived by a daughter: Holly Moran; 2 sons: Shaun (Jaime) Moran, David (Karie) Moran; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and 2 brothers: Jim Farnbach and Mike Farnbach.
Besides her parents, Meda is preceded in death by 2 sisters: Emily Ochoa, Judy Cope; and 2 brothers: John Ronald Farnbach and Anderson Farnbach.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory