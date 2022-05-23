Max Legate, 68 of Marissa, Illinois and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at his home in Marissa.
Max was born on May 27, 1953 in Racine, WI; the son of the late Maxwell Buford and Juanita Lucille (Fresen) Legate. Max was an operator for Granite City Steel for over 35 years and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Max loved to stay active and was known as a very competitive bowler, bowling 17 plus 300 games. He enjoyed being outside playing golf, riding his Harley, hunting and was and expert sharpshooter. He was active in the Granite City community, coaching the Granite City Warriors Hockey team and when he was out and about Max never met a stranger. His friends and family knew him as a man that had a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone. Most of all Max loved his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Max is survived by and will be missed by his wife, Katherine (Bridges) Legate, whom he married on August 31, 1974; daughter, Misty and David Scott of Granite City; son, Derek and Rhonda Legate of Granite City; grandchildren, Jared Lewis of Granite City, Darian and Kaylin Glenn of Granite City, Tommy and Lauren Schmidt of Dorsey, IL, Cody Schmidt of Granite City, Emily Scott of Troy, IL, Dylan Scott of Granite City; great-grandchildren, Jack Glenn, Caroline Schmidt; brother, Alan and Suzi Legate; sisters, Sheila and Rich Rizzolo, Karen and Bob Amstuz and many other close family members and friends.
In celebration of Max’s life, the family is planning a gathering at the Granite City Elks Lodge #1063, 4801 Maryville Road in Granite City on May 29, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.