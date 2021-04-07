Mattie V. Cambell, 91, of Madison, IL died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Stearns Nursing & Rehab Center in Granite City, IL.
She was born on October 4, 1929 in Cullman, AL to Brock Allen and Maude (Parker) Brown.
Mattie married Charles Campbell and he preceded her in death.
The loving mother and grandmother enjoyed going to casinos, travelling to Alabama to see her family, baking, gardening and taking care of her plants..
Mattie is survived by a son, Gary (Pamela) Campbell of Madison, IL; 4 grandchildren: Gary Anthony Campbell, Tina Swalley, Tonya Campbell and Angie O’Malley; 4 great grandchildren: Zachary Campbell, Kristen Fulton, Maurie Campbell and Charles Swalley; 7 great-great grandchildren; a brother, Joel Brown of Alabama and 2 sisters: Shellby Jean Davis of Cullman, AL and Jimmenal Yates of Irondale, AL.
Besides her husband and parents, Mattie is preceded in death by 2 daughters: Judy O’Malley and Janice Campbell; a grandson, Michael Midkiff; 2 brothers: Buel Brown and Walter Allen Brown and a sister, Vonda Lee Atkins.
Services are private.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
