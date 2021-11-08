Mattie Margaret Sotiroff, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2021 at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. She was born March 7, 1931 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Harry and Margaret (Arthur) Logan Sr. She married George Joseph Sotiroff on October 25, 1952 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and he survives. Mattie was a devoted and faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she had been active with the Mother’s Club and St. Anne Sodality and loved helping with the funeral luncheon committee. She also enjoyed volunteering at St. Elizabeth Hospital with 30 years of dedicated service. Mattie was an excellent cook and cherished her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 69 years, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Gregory Wagner of Gordondale, Washington; five grandchildren, Amanda Park, Dan Sotiroff, Brandon Sotiroff, Ryan Sotiroff and Kara Sotiroff; a great grandchild, Juhnee Park; daughter-in-law, Joanne Sotiroff of Woodstock, Illinois; sister-in-law, Jackie Logan of Granite City; brother-in-law, Chris A. Sotiroff of Decatur, Illinois; other extended family and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, George C. Sotiroff; a brother, Harry Logan and a sister and brother-in-law, Margie and Johnny Miks. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com