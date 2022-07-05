Matthew S. Roustio, 41, of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis. He was born June 20, 1981 in Granite City, a son of Randy and Elaine (Dowdy) Roustio of Granite City. He was employed with American Bottoms Water Treatment Plant with eleven years of service as a maintenance mechanic. He was baptized at Grace Baptist Church in Granite City. Matthew was the owner of Al’s 520 Club in Madison. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by Mandy Roustio; two daughters, Brianca Roustio and Hailey Broyles; sister, Kristin Roustio; niece, Camryn Roustio; grandmother, Bonnie Dowdy, all of Granite City; other extended family and many dear friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com