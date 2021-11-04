Matthew M. Gasparovic Jr., 71, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. He was born February 15, 1950 in Granite City, a son of the late Matthew M. Gasparovic Sr. and Joyce Eileen Gasparovic. He married Sumico Yamana on April 28, 2005 in Edwardsville and she survives. Matthew retired as a Captain with the Granite City Fire Department after 20 years of dedicated service to his community. He had received the distinct honor of Fireman of the Year in 2003. He was always involved in many organizations throughout our community, always looking for positive growth and betterment of our city. Matthew was very passionate to make the world a better place for all. He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying, had a love for aerospace and enjoyed rocket building. In addition to his beloved wife of 16 years, he is survived by a brother, Mark Gasparovic of St. Louis; three sisters, Joy Lairmore of St. Louis, Dr. Sharon Gasparovic Hanne of Edwardsville and Claudia Abbott of St. Louis; five nieces and nephews; two step-children, James Durtschy and Leah Laffoon; a step-grandson, Cash; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Henry Lairmore.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of a fireman’s walk-through and funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to The BackStoppers, Inc. or to the Granite City Fire Department and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com