MaryJane Krausz, 79, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:55 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born on June 23, 1942, a daughter of the late Elmer and Lois (Beals) Baumberger.
MaryJane was a secretary with Orkin, Granite City Steel Works, the Carpenter’s Union, and Weber Chevrolet and tended bar at TJ’s in Granite City for many years before retiring in 2008. MaryJane dedicated her life to family, friends, and pets, doting on her sons and grandchildren at every opportunity. She never missed a baseball practice, game or other event involving her sons. She loved bowling, shooting pool and rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals. She was a member of the Granite City Eagles Auxiliary. In retirement, she volunteered for Granite City APA and enjoyed luncheons with close friends and her Class of 1960. At home, she never missed a Hallmark movie or a good deal on QVC.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Kelly and Shawn Miller-Krausz of Alhambra, Illinois and Michael and Kelly Ann Krausz of Cottleville, Missouri; five grandchildren, Joshua, Ryker, Ryton, Ganyn and Della; her beloved cat, Smokey; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Ronald Huelskoetter and her former husband, Ralph Krausz.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. with Reverend Lisa Guilliams officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA, The Wounded Warrior Project or to FIGS and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com