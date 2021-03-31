MaryAnn Cosgrove, 83, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 3:18 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Caseyville Nursing and Rehab in Caseyville, Illinois. She was born June 4, 1937 in Granite City and raised in Madison, Illinois, a daughter of the late Stephen and Helen (Skundrich) Knezevich. MaryAnn served people over 60 years as an owner and operator of several beauty salons. She loved taking care of others in her profession and enjoyed 30 years as the owner of Andres Hair Design in Edwardsville. She was very health conscious and was devoted to taking care of herself and enjoyed her days going to the gym and yoga. She participated in the St. Louis Senior Olympics where she was awarded the first-place medal in weightlifting. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Colette (Samuel Makler) Andre of Brunswick, Georgia; three grandchildren, Nicole (James) Hatcher of Caseyville, Stephen Young of Edwardsville and Bianca Andre of Edwardsville; a great granddaughter, Jocelyn Williams; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Christina Andre. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon is in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
