Mary Evelyn Williamson, 88, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:20 p.m. Sat. Apr. 1, 2023 at Stearns Nursing & Rehab in Granite City.
She was born Apr. 17, 1934 in Smithboro, IL to the late Rotha (Tevis) Wilkens and John Karm.
On Oct. 30, 1953, she and Clifford Williamson were married in Washington Park, IL. He preceded her in death in January of 1993.
Mary had been a member of Union Locals #534 and #219 and worked at Aitkens Grocery and Shop Land as well as other grocery stores.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Thomas “Tom” and Nancy Williamson of Pontoon Beach; and a grandson: Timothy Williamson of Pontoon Beach.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson: Thomas Williamson; and 3 sisters: Marilyn Roedner, Della Crawford and Minnie Hall.
Services are private.
