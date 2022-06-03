Mary Schildman

Mary Ellen Schildman, age 72 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Mary was born on February 11, 1950, in St. Louis, MO, the oldest daughter of the late Robert L. Schildman Sr. and Joan E. (McGrath) Schildman.
Mary was a loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt and a friend to many. She never met a stranger, and she was always willing to lend a helping hand. She retired from Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital after many years of dedicated service. Mary enjoyed the time she spent volunteering at Lewis & Clark Museum in Hartford, IL. She also enjoyed reading a good book and working in her garden on a beautiful day. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family whom she loved dearly. Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, David Schildman and Thomas Schildman Sr.
She is survived by her loving siblings, Kathleen Schildman of Granite City, IL and Robert Schildman Jr. of Granite City, IL; dear sister-in-law, Vauna Babcock-Schildman of Granite City, IL; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and wonderful friends.
In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Granite City A.P.A. or Old Six Mile Museum in Granite City, IL.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.