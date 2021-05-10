Mary S. Parker, 75, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:38 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Select Hospital in St. Charles, Missouri. She was born August 31, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late James and Sue (Stanley) Corbett. She married John G. Parker on May 22, 1965 in Cahokia, Illinois and he survives. She had worked at the Granite City Moose Lodge with 15 years of dedicated service as a secretary. She loved playing bingo, cherished her grandchildren and loved to be around children. In addition to her beloved husband of 56 years, she is survived by a son, Edward Charles Parker of Texas; five grandchildren, Jacob Schwaller, Mark Reeves, Mason Reeves, Joshua Lessig and Taylor Hoppwood; four great grandchildren including, CharLee and Frankie; two brothers and sisters-in-law, James Gary “Bud” and Becky Reeves of Granite City and Leon and Rita Reeves of Louisiana, Missouri; a sister, Nora Gibbons of Farmington, Missouri; other extended family and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a cherished son and daughter, Mark Parker and Lisa Schwaller and several brothers and sisters. In celebration of her life, a graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. with Reverend Chris Sedabres officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com