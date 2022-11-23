Mary Catherine Rainey, 86, of East Alton, IL died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL.
She was born on December 16, 1935 in Collinsville, IL to Henry and Florence (Rissi) Buesking.
Mary married Willard Dee Rainey in Corinth, MS on May 23, 1953. He preceded her in death in 2014.
The loving mother and grandmother was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Granite City, IL. She enjoyed going camping and fishing with her husband.
Mary is survived by 2 sons: Terry Rainey of East Alton and Dennis Rainey, fiancé, Lisa Porter of Granite City; 2 grandchildren: Jessica Rainey-Bradford and Tina Rainey-Haller and several great grandchildren.
Besides her husband and parents, Mary is preceded in death by 2 sons: Melvin Rainey and Donald Rainey; a grandson, Christopher Rainey and a brother, Cyril Buesking.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com