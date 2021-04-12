Mary R. Ritchie, 87 of Granite City passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.
Mary was born on February 12, 1934 in Granite City; the daughter of the late Louie and Vita (Drelea) Cionko. Mary was a Real Estate Agent for many years, working for various agencies throughout the metro area. She was a member of Abundant Life Church in Alton and a person who loved all people, especially her family. She enjoyed her days of water volleyball and spending time with her family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Mary is survived by and will be missed by her sons; John and Kathleen Ritchie of Granite City, Harold and Lynne Ritchie Jr. of St. Peters, MO; grandchildren, Jennifer and Matt Lenze, John Ritchie Jr. and Lauren Pearman, Nicholas Scarbourough, Jessica and Mike Killion, Harold Ritchie III, Sam Ritchie; great-grandchildren, Ada Rose Lenze, Elle Killion, Nora Killion; sister, Helen Lindsay and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded by her husband; Harold Lee Ritchie, whom she married on November 27, 1954; her daughter, Diane Lynn Ritchie; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
In celebration of Mary’s life, visitation will be on Monday, April, 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to Beverly Farms, 6301 Humbert Road in Godfrey.