Mary Lois Niemeyer, 94, of Troy, Illinois passed away at 11:08 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Aspen Creek of Troy. She was born October 8, 1928, in Vicksburg, Missouri, a daughter of the late Ronald H. and Iva Lee (Scott) Brewer. She married Russell William Niemeyer on October 21, 1967, in Belleville, and he passed away on July 21, 2016. Mary had served as manager of White Castle in St. Louis for 20 years and later worked for Red Lobster in Fairview Heights for several years. She was a member of Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville. She had a love for flowers and enjoyed tending to her many beautiful flowers throughout her yard and was a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. She loved watching television, working crossword puzzles and watching and listening to the St. Louis Cardinals baseball games. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. Mary is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Tom Kelley of Alexandria, Louisiana; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; a sister, JoAnn Lacey of North Little Rock Arkansas; her special adopted family, Pennie and Mike Bryan and their mini Golden Doodle, Murphy, of Troy; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Belinda Lee Niemeyer and Vickie Briand; three stepdaughters, Saundra Krueger, Dianna King and Shela Ray and a sister, Sue Johnson. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Jim Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Troy. Memorials may be made to the Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
