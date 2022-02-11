Mary Narvaez

Mary Avila Narvaez, age 89, of Madison, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at her home. Mary was born on November 27, 1932 in Brady, TX, a daughter of the late Julian Avila and Julia (Martinez) Avila.
Mary was a loving and caring mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, who loved every moment she spent with her family. She had worked as a machine operator at Contico in St. Louis, MO, for many years. Mary was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan, and she never missed watching a game on television. She also enjoyed watching games shows, sewing, dancing and entertaining her family at her home. Mary will be remembered for the love and support she gave to her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Atenandoro Narvaez; a son, Roberto Narvaez; two daughters, Esther Narvaez and Christine Narvaez; two brothers, Tex and Joe Avila; and a sister, Sophia Molina.
She is survived by her loving children, Ted Narvaez of Madison, IL, Fernando Narvaez of Granite City, IL, Maria Narvaez of Granite City, IL, Lisa Allen of Granite City, IL, and Rebecca Narvaez of Madison, IL; dear siblings, Tony Avila of Granite City, IL, Manuel Avila, Sarah Wilkerson, Rebecca Walker, Pauline Hodge and Aurora Hartmann all of St. Louis, MO; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; fur baby, Olivia; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Irwin Chapel. Mary will be laid to rest next to Atenandoro at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to the Leukemia Foundation. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.