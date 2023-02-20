Mary Lee Krohne, 93, of Glen Carbon and Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born October 11, 1929, in Granite City, the daughter of the late Eurba and Anna Mabel (Lamb) Cline. She married Carl William “Skip” Krohne Jr. on October 23, 1948, at St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City and he passed away on January 23, 2016.
Mary Lee was a faithful member of St. John United Church of Christ. She and her husband owned and operated Aqua Marine Sales for many years and a real estate brokerage, Krohne Properties, where she worked as a realtor and property manager. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was the joy of her life. She enjoyed traveling with her family, taking the motorhome on many journeys and was generally the spectator for many family adventures of boating, skiing and scuba diving.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Linda “Susie” and John Nitchman of Glen Carbon, a son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Kathy Krohne of Manchester, Missouri, three grandchildren and spouse, Melissa and Brandon McIntosh of Edwardsville, Sara Nicely of Champaign and Mary Beth Nicely of Ballwin, Missouri, five great grandchildren, Charlotte, Autumn, Cason, Andrew and Kayla, Godchild, Rick Stille, other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of over 67 years and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Eurba Lloyd and Lorin Cline.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Karla Frost officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ. www.irwinchapel.com