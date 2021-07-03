Mary K. Tucker, 74, of Madison, IL died on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City, IL.
She was born on February 19, 1947 in Granite City, IL to Dr. Henry P. Cohan and Pauline (George) Baker.
Mary married Howard “Tom” Tucker in 1990 in South Carolina and he preceded her in death in 1992.
She was the owner/operator of Merlon’s Pet Grooming Salon. Mary was a member of King of Kings Non-Denominational Church in Granite City and was a founding member of the Granite City APA. She was an animal over and also enjoyed playing pool.
Phyllis Wilbur and Nick Cohan loved Mary very much. Mary K had many friends who loved her too including Kelly and Stephanie.
Mary is survived by a special friend, Bill Barron of Granite City; a cousin, Nick Cohan of Granite City and many cousins, nephews, nieces, great nieces and great nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, Mary is preceded in death by a brother, Richard Howard.
