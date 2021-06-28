Mary Jane Petrunich, age 64, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side. Mary Jane was born on January 3, 1957 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of the late Edward Keady and Jane (Riegel) Keady.
On April 21, 1990, Mary Jane married George Petrunich Jr., in St. Louis, MO. Mary Jane was a faithful member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, IL. She retired as a card dealer from Hollywood Casino after many years of dedicated service. Mary Jane enjoyed playing Bunko, going to the movies and shopping for her grandchildren, who were the loves of her life. She was a devout Cardinals fan. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Mary Jane loved life, she loved to laugh and was the absolute life of the party, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Reavy.
She is survived by her devoted husband, George Petrunich Jr., of Glen Carbon, IL; loving children, Ryan (Jessaca) Petrunich of Fairview Heights, IL, Matthew (Emily) Petrunich of Godfrey, IL, George Petrunich III of Collinsville, IL; dear siblings, Kathy (Scott) Wessel of Oakville, MO, Judy (Gary) Feigenbutz of Oakville, MO and Ed (Laurie) Keady of Ballwin, MO; proud grandmother to Bradley, Kegan, Evan, Rowan, and Cayson on the way in September; dear brother-in-law, Dan Reavy of Navarre, FL; many nieces, nephews, extended family and wonderful friends.
Memorial visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Glen Carbon, IL, with Father Patrick Gibbons officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Southern Illinois and/or St. Jude Hospital. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
