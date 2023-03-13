Mary M. Hunt, 88, of Granite City passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born October 25, 1934 in Granite City to John and Dena (nee: Weber) Beaver. She married Gerald “Bill” Hunt on May 29, 1954. She worked as a Bus Driver for more than 50 years for the Granite City School District. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed camping, trout fishing, boating and the outdoors. Mary loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and Amalgamated Transit Union.
She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Williams of Granite City; sons, Bill (Rhonda) Hunt of Grafton, IL and Lance (Katherine) Hunt of Granite City; grandchildren, Dena Williams, Billie Jo (Adam) Sanchez, Kelli Hunt, Taylor Hunt and Ryan (Christina) Hunt; great grandchildren Bryce Wilson, Carlee Wright, Dylan Sanchez and Ana Weiland
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers, Charles and Harvey Beaver and sisters, Doris Beaver and Kathleen Vincent.
Private services will be held for the family.