Mary Frances Boyd, age 91 of Pleasant View, Tennessee, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at NHC Healthcare in Springfield.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, September 3rd at 10:00 a.m. in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois with Rev. Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow with Chris Wyatt, Shawn Dean, Frankie Cheatham, Brett Dean, Tony Dean, Sam Dean, and Nicholas Lance serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040 on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. There will not be a visitation at the funeral home prior to the graveside service on Friday.
Mrs. Boyd was born on May 4, 1930 in Gallatin, Tennessee to the late Dalton McCulley and Stella Slicer Dean. She was a homemaker. She loved to shop, work in her garden and flowers. Mary loved her family and grandchildren dearly and was a member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City, Illinois.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Boyd; son, Jim Dean; sister, Helen Holtzclaw; brother, Allen Dean; step-father, Monroe Dean.
Survivors include her son, Michael (Louise) Dean; daughters, Sandra (Tommy) Wyatt, Debra (Robert) Boswell, and Karan (Mark) Monroe; sister, Juanita Whitehead; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to one’s favorite charity. www.irwinchapel.com