Mary Ellen “Babe” Becherer, 88 of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Liberty Village in Maryville, Illinois.
Mary Ellen was born on December 15, 1932 in Granite City, Illinois; the daughter of the late Phillip H. and Edna M. (Willis) Sheridan. Mary Ellen was a homemaker and mom who enjoyed her days of taking care of her family and putting their needs above her own. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and had attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Mary Ellen will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together.
Mary Ellen is survived by and will be missed by her children; Paul and Gina Becherer of Raleigh, North Carolina, Mary Kay and Bill Denning of Ft. Worth, Texas, Richard and Denise Becherer of Hawaii, Katie and Tom Bakke of Red Wing, Minnesota, John and Patti Becherer of Raleigh, North Carolina, Sue and Chris Glass of Granite City, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband; Robert Henry Becherer Sr.; brothers, Monsignor Paul W. Sheridan, Phillip H. Sheridan Jr.; sisters, Dolores Sheridan, Margaret Rehagen.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Mary Ellen’s life, funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City with Fr. Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.