Mary Elizabeth Free, 78, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Granite Nursing and Rehab.
She was born December 22, 1942 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Edgar and Edna (Stevens) Barnes.
She married Jerry Lee Free on April 28, 1962 in Granite City and he passed away on November 2, 2005.
Mary ministered to people serving as a victims advocate and several years in prison ministries. She was a former longtime member of Tri-City Assembly of God Church in Granite City and enjoyed her days of fishing, crocheting and cooking. She cherished her dog, Max and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.
She is survived by three sons, Timothy (Carla Kohler) Free of Granite City, John Lee (Sheila) Free of Madison and Daniel (Julie) Free of Edwardsville; a daughter, Tracy (Donald) Whitecotton of Granite City; four grandchildren, Samantha Sexton, Jordan Free, Joshua Whitecotton and Eleanor Free; two great grandchildren, Tatum Whitecotton and Isaac Sexton; special friend, Bill Sullivan; three sisters, Linda Volk, Jackie Slavoff and Sandy Vidmar; other extended family and many friends.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Barry Shepherd officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home.