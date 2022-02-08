Mary A. Carich, 90, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on October 15, 1931 in Granite City, IL to Harry and Lorene “Lorraine” (Jones) Craig.
Mary married Peter Carich in Granite City, IL on February 4, 1950.
The loving wife and mother was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society. Mary was an avid reader and she enjoyed being on Facebook. She volunteered at Faith in Action and the Senior Circle. Mary’s favorite hobby was spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Besides her husband, Mary is survived by a daughter, Denise (Michael) Morris of Granite City, IL; a son, Mark Carich of Collinsville, IL; a son in law, Joseph Cox of Granite City, IL; six grandchildren: Abby Cox, Mackenzie Cox, Michael Morris, Daniel Morris, Cassie Carich and Andrea Harmon; three great grandchildren: Tyler Harmon, Lexi Lang and Cami Lang; a brother, John (Ruth Ann) Craig of Granite City, IL and a sister, Lotus (Glen) Hommert of Granite City, IL.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Laura Cox.
Professional service entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Services will be held at a later date.
