Mary Barchesky

Mary M. Simpson Barchesky, 83, of Edwardsville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Missouri Baptist Health Center in Town and Country, Missouri on Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born May 20, 1939 in Donnellson, Illinois, a daughter of the late Charles and Lela (Kramer) Percy. She married William Earl Simpson in 1953 and he passed away in 1971. She was a dog groomer with her daughter at Classic Clips Dog Grooming with over 25 years of service. Mary was a fan of Elvis and enjoyed playing Bingo, her days of fishing, crafting and working puzzles. She cherished her children and grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by six children, Sherry (Bruce) Hall of Edwardsville, Steve (Lisa) Simpson of Granite City, Wanda (Jeff) Clark of Granite City, Mary Nash of Granite City, Nancy (Barry) Bowles of Louisville, Kentucky and Donnie (Amy) James of Granite City; a sister, Carol Williams of Granite City; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Simpson.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and may be made online at JDRF.org or accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com