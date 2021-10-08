Mary Ann “Nancy” Ford (nee Nare), age 67, of Granite City, IL, born October 5, 1954 in Covington, KY, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at River Crossing of Edwardsville in Edwardsville, IL.
She was employed in a number of professions including sales, the floral industry and the airline industry, where she served as a reservationist for TWA in St. Louis, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John J. Nare and Rita (nee Lipps) Nare; and her brothers, Richard Nare and Michael Nare.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Nicholas Ford; her two children, Julie (James) Roth Barkin and John B. Roth; her siblings, James (Debby) Nare, Carol (Keith) (nee Nare) Grone, and Lisa Nare; and her former spouse, John H. Roth; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A visitation from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville, IL. Masks are required to be worn. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery in Fort Wright, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Disabled American Veterans, Guiding Eyes for the Blind or St. Joseph’s Indian School. Memorials will be received at the visitation or can be mailed to Barry Wilson Funeral Home, 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Checks should be made payable to the organization.