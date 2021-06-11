Mary Ann Cook, 77, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 1:28 p.m. Thurs. June 10, 2021 at her home.
She was born Dec. 20, 1943 in Gillespie, IL to the late Victor & Minnie Ruth (Hopper) Wiser.
On Oct. 6, 1962, she and Milford Cook were married in Granite City. He survives in Granite City.
Mary had been a housekeeper for St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City for many years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter: Karen Smith and her fiancé Jeff Ford of Granite City; 2 grandchildren: Alexia (Austin) Gregory of Bentonville, AR and Nathaniel Smith of Granite City; a brother: Raymond (Marilyn) Wiser of Fredricktown, MO; and 2 sisters: Ruby Thomas and Ruth Gan of Granite City.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 daughters: Kimberly and Mary Ellen Cook; 3 sisters: Ellen Hull, Norma Hull and Martha Kratzer; and 8 brothers: Donald, James, Kenneth, Leonard, Stanley, Robert, Herbert and William Wiser.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. Wed. June 16, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Mark Maynard officiating.
Memorials may be made to Granite City ASPCA.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.