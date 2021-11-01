Marvin Charles Pansa, 92, Granite City, IL, passed away at 12:45 a.m. Mon. Nov. 1, 2021 at Cedarhurst in Granite City.
He was born at home Aug. 25, 1929 in Will County, IL to the late Charles & Esther (Koenning) Pansa.
Marvin was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Granite City Steel.
He is survived by 3 children: Sheree (Brian) Harrigan of St. Louis, MO, Gregg Pansa of Edwardsville, IL and Kathi (Joel) Sutton of East Alton, IL; and 6 grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his former spouse: Margaret Pansa; infant twins; 3 brothers; a sister; and a daughter-in-law: Carol Pansa.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.