Marshall “Sunny” Lloyd Hobbs, 84, of Granite City passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at Granite City Nursing and Rehab surrounded by his family
He was born to the late Thomas and Bertie (Maxon) Hobbs on September 18, 1938 in Madison, IL Marshall enjoyed spending his time looking at old family photos and telling stories. He loved being outdoors and all Marshall wanted to do in life was to share love.
He is survived by 2 sons: Jim Hobbs and Steve Hobbs, and 2 sisters: Virginia Howland and Eileen (Robert) Howard and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Marshall is preceded in death by a daughter: Karen Sue Hobbs; 2 sons: Thomas Hobbs and Marshall “Sunny” Hobbs; 3 sisters: Louise Crabtree, Patricia Router, Shirley Green and Lillian Jones.
Services for Marshall are pending at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or BackStoppers in Marshall’s name.
Online information and guestbook may be found at www.wojstrom.com