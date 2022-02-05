Marsha Pellazari, 56, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 11:21 p.m. Tues. Feb. 1, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born June 15, 1965 in Little Rock, AR, a daughter of Clyde David Miller of Granite City and the late Viola Faye (Wilson) Miller.
On Aug. 30, 1991, she and Marvin A. Pellazari were married in Granite City. He survives.
Marsha retired from the Granite City School District after 20 years of service. She was a member of Freedom Worship Center and loved to read her bible as well as cook, garden, take motorcycle rides, spend time at the beach and lay by the pool, but especially spend time with her grandbabies and family.
In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by a son: Austin (Nikki) Pellazari; a daughter: Aubrie Pellazari; 3 grandchildren: Karma, Savannah and Benjamin of Granite City; 2 brothers: Dwayne (Teresa) Miller of St. Louis, MO and Jesse Todd (Remy) Miller of Bethalto, IL; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kimberly Levart.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until time of services at 6:00 p.m. Thurs. Feb. 10, 2022 at Freedom Worship Center with Pastor Gary Cook officiating.
Memorials may be made to Freedom Worship Center.
