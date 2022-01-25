Mark Kempfer

Mark S. Kempfer, age 62, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Mark was born on February 22, 1959 in Benton, IL, a son of the late Cecil Laverne Kempfer and Marilyn (Meyer) Kempfer.
Mark was a United States Air Force veteran who proudly served his country with honor. On December 7, 2012, Mark married Angela Agles in Edwardsville, IL. Mark retired as a truck spotter from Lazerspot after many years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City, IL. In his younger years he attended Belleville Area College. Mark was an avid daily bible reader, talented cook and candle maker. He also enjoyed taking road trips out west with Angela in their camper, and playing with his two cavalier king charles spaniels, Cheyenne and Lady Bug. Mark was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and a cherished friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Angela Kempfer of Granite City, IL; loving children, Eric Paul (Mary) Kempfer of Collinsville, IL and Lauren (Vinnie) Walsh of Collinsville, IL; dear step-daughter, Kristin (Christopher Barber) Croissant-Summers of Mascoutah, IL; sister, Terri (Dennis) Doyle of Rantoul, IL; proud grandfather to Brody, Laynie, Madalyn, Makenzie, Marleigh, Brandon, Jakob and Kristopher; extended family and many friends.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating. Interment will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Hope Lutheran Church or Disabled American Veterans, Granite City Chapter. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
