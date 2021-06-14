Mark Alan Townsend, 50, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at his home. He was born October 3, 1970 in Granite City, a son of the late Frank M. Townsend Sr. and Marcella W. (Jachimczuk) Townsend. Mark enjoyed his days of fishing and hanging with his friends. He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Patricia Townsend Jr. of Edwardsville; a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Clint Pearman of Granite City; two nieces, Bridget Townsend and Sophie Townsend; a nephew, Mackie Townsend; many cousins; special lifelong friends, Sam and Barbara Guiethues and their family; other extended family and many cherished friends.
In celebration of his life, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at a later date. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com