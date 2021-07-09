Marilyn “Sissy” M. Whitehead, 62, of , IL, passed away at 3:20 a.m. Fri. July 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 18, 1959 in Granite City to the late Evelyn I. (McKnolly) Hollis and Joseph Reeves.
On July 7, 1984, she and Donald Wayne Whitehead were married in Madison, IL. He survives.
Sissy loved spending time with her family, going to yard sales and watching her favorite T.V. shows.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son: Justin W. (Ashley) Whitehead; a sister: Tina M. (Terry) Perrin; 2 brothers: Ronnie W. Reeves and Marvin G. Reeves, her twin; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Audrey M. Marsh; and 2 brothers: Kenneth W. Reeves and Gary R. Reeves.
Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery at a later date.
