Marilyn Kay Allen, 70, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:08 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born November 27, 1950 in Marion, Ohio, a daughter of the late Albert Dunn Jr. and Sarepta Rocille (Smith) Dunn. She retired from the Office of Personnel Management in St. Louis after many years of dedicated service in the civilian record center. She had a passion for family genealogy and enjoyed helping families learn of family history and helped many families reunite with loved ones. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son, Jason Allen of Collinsville; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Curt Wolfe of Potosi, Missouri, Betty and Tim Camren of Granite City and Judy and Randall Camren of Granite City; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Debbie Dunn of Mitchell, Larry and Donna Dunn of Mitchell and David and Joann Dunn of Bonne Terre, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Gary Allen; an infant daughter, Donna and a brother, Kenneth Dunn. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Curtis Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com