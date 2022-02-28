Marilyn J. Heaton, 86, of Godfrey and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:43 a.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022. She was born October 5, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Seigle G. and Charlotte (Boczkiewicz) Weir. She married Albert R. Heaton on November 14, 1959 at the Niedringhaus United Methodist Church in Granite City and he passed away on January 14, 2018. She had worked for Riley Tar and Chemical, Lombardi Interiors and B&L Industrial with many years of dedicated service as a secretary and bookkeeper. She was a longtime faithful member of the Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City. Marilyn cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter, Lisa James of Godfrey; a son and daughter-in-law, Curtis (Jennifer Lakavage) Heaton of Phoenix, Arizona; two grandchildren, Kaylin R. (Tim) Taylor of Granite City and Erica James of Godfrey; niece, Donna (Marion) Stawar; nephew, Howard (Jill) Etherton; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Etherton. In celebration of her life, a graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 with Reverend Mike Rayson officiating. Memorials may be made to Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
