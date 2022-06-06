Marilyn J. Garin, 87, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, June 5, 2022 at Cedarhust Care Center in Granite City, IL.
She was born on April 15, 1935 in Greenville, IL to Charles and Gladys (Paulding) Spies.
Marilyn married Robert Garin in Granite City, IL on December 12, 1969.
She was employed at Granite City Trust in Granite City, IL for 12 years then worked for Strange & Cohlman in Granite City.
Besides her husband, Marilyn is survived by a daughter, Deborah Presley of Collinsville, IL; a son Mark (Nancy) Presley of Granite City, IL and a niece, Shelia Douglas of CA.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jean Douglas and a brother, Patrick Spies.
A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL
Professional services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
