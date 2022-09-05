marie loman

Marie Rose Loman, 100, of Edwardsville, Illinois, formerly of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 1, 2022.
Marie was born August 14, 1922 in Granite City, Illinois, to Emil and Mary (Sila) Plese. She married her loving husband, Barry B. Loman on July 9, 1941 and celebrated 61 years together before he passed away in 2002.
She was of the catholic faith and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Marie worked as a seamstress in the St. Louis Garment District at Carlye Dress Factory. Her career there lasted from 1960 until 1987. She loved to sew and made beautiful pieces. Marie also loved working in her yard and gardening. She was so loved and cherished by her family and will be missed greatly.
Survivors include her children: Carole Peto of Elgin, Illinois, Thomas Loman of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Barry Loman of Edwardsville, Illinois; brother, Edward Plese of Daytona Beach, Florida; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Eric) Usselton, Jennifer Loman, Gregory (Adoree), Theodore (Sarah) Peto, and Stephanie Peto; great-grandchildren: Molly White, Jacob Usselton, Megan Usselton, Samuel Usselton, Andrew Peto, Ethan Peto, Charles Peto, and Sophie Peto; great-great grandson, Theo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Barry B. Loman; brothers: Raymond and William Plese; sister, Ester Taffenhart; son-in-law, Warren Peto; and sister-in-law, Mary Plese.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 110 N. Buchanan Street, Edwardsville, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Father Jeffrrey Goeckner officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois, under the direction of Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.