Marian “Patty” Nantell, age 53, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Patty was born on September 27, 1967 in La Ceiba, Honduras, a daughter of Lidia Denica de Brown and the late Salvador Virgilio Brown.
On January 4, 1992, Patty married Jim Nantell, the love of her life, in La Ceiba, Honduras. Patty was a registered nurse with 20 plus years of dedicated service and she currently worked for Optum Healthcare. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and a dear friend to many. Patty will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her mother, Patty is survived by her devoted husband, Jim Nantell of Edwardsville, IL; loving children, Alanah Nantell in Lincoln, NE and Alexander Nantell in Concord, NC; dear siblings, Jilma Brown Denica in Kansas, Virgilio Brown Denica, Irma Lidia Brown Denica, Sofia Esther Brown Denica, and Fernando Brown Denica, all of Honduras; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Linda and Daniel Nantell of Collinsvillle, IL; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL.
In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL, with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating.
Interment will be in Valley View Gardens of Memory, Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Partners for Pets in Troy, IL and St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.