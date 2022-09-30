Edwardsville
Margaret "Maggie" Rose Woll, 79, passed away 7:58 pm, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Liberty Village in Maryville.
Born November 27, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Casimer F. and Matilda M. (Pils) Konieczny.
On July 23, 1983 in Clayton, MO, she married David Earl Woll. He died April 9, 2016.
Surviving are two daughters, Theresa Pakovich (her husband, Matt Madden) of Dittmer, MO, Janet Tolie of Edwardsville; two step-sons, Rodney (Diane) Woll, Ryan (Christine) Woll all of Edwardsville; five grandchildren, Jacob Woll, Courtney Woll, Amanda Woll, Amber Tolie, Aaron Tolie; five brothers, Thomas Konieczny of Troy, MO, Joseph Konieczny of Florissant, MO, William Konieczny of Weldon Springs, MO, John Konieczny of Villa Ridge, MO, Paul Konieczny of Carlsbad, CA; sister, Mary Hutchinson of Foley, MO; sister-in-law, Nancy Garrison of Maryville; and very special friend, Johnny Hines of Anna, IL.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Brooke Burkhardt; brothers, Casimer "Bud" and Edward Konieczny; sisters, Ann Sherfy, Helen Ifland, Geraldine Lawson and Matilda Margaret Konieczny; son-in-law, Scott D. Tolie; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Madson.
In accordance with her wishes, her body was cremated and a Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Alton 5 A's Shelter.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.