Margaret Josephine “Maggie” Graham, 79, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:18 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
She was born October 11, 1941 in Leachville, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Elmer Eldo and Maudie May (Hopper) Buchanan.
Margaret married Doyce Allen “Al” Graham on June 18, 1960 in Caruthersville, Missouri and he passed away on June 2, 2021 with over 60 years of cherished memories together.
Margaret had worked as a cashier with A&P Grocery in Granite City and Aldi’s in Collinsville for many years. She was very talented with decorating, had an eye for design and very artistic with crafts. Margaret cherished her family, had a love for flowers and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Vic and Beverly Graham of Granite City; two daughters and a son-in-law, Tina and Randy Brown of Collinsville and Phyllis Graham of Granite City; four grandchildren and their spouses, Lindsay and Michael Simpson, Phil and Catherine Graham, Derrick and Mallory Brown and Diona and Justin Cann; five great grandchildren, Clayton, Oliver, Lainey, Isla and Everett; a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Georgia Buchanan of Granite City; a sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Clint Masterson of Springfield, Missouri; many special nieces and nephews; cousins; other extended family and friends.
In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Lucille Wilson, Elsie Benedict, Maxine Hopkins, Bertha Cossey, Elmer Buchanan and two infant brothers.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis and may be accepted at the funeral home.