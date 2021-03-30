Margaret H. Pithers, 93, of Granite City, Illinois, born September 3, 1927 in Waldenburg/Schlesien Germany, passed away at 12:07 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021. She married John R. Pithers on November 8, 1947 in Luneburg, Germany. They celebrated 69 years of marriage before God called him home in 2017.
Margaret and John emigrated from England in 1949 and became United States Citizens in 1957. In the fall of 1949, she also joined the church and dedicated her life to serving others. She taught Sunday School, assisted her husband in nursing home ministry, and was an active member of the Senior Choir and Kitchen Band at GCFirst Assembly of God. She was a gifted speaker with the ability to draw you in as she shared her life story. She volunteered in the gift shop at Gateway Medical Center and worked as an election judge. But her greatest gift was taking care of others, especially her family.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Rosemary and Glen Newman of Joplin, Mo; two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Deborah Pithers; Jr. of Granite City and Brian and Cindy Pithers of Nixa, MO.; Seven grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, extended family and friends.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, Wilhelm and Elizabeth Milde, brother, Johanes Milde, daughter, Monica Dresch, grandson, Andrew Dresch and a granddaughter, Mallory Pithers.
Her family wishes to express their deep gratitude to her caregivers at Granite City Cedarhurst, for their compassionate care given in Margaret’s recent months, as well as to the staff and nurses at Heartland Hospice. We especially want to thank GCFirst Assembly for their love, companionship, and prayers.
A private family service will be arranged by Irwin Chapel in Granite City with Rev. C. Dale Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Because Margaret loved sharing the gospel, her wishes were for memorials to be given to the Missions Fund at GCFirst Assembly Of God.