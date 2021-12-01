Margaret A. Nonn, age 103, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at her home. Margaret was born on August 29, 1918 in Bonne Terre, MO, a daughter of the late Dezso Elek Sr. and Julia Elek.
Margaret was a faithful member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Fairmont City, IL. She had worked as a bailiff for several judges in Madison County and she retired as a jailer from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Margaret also served as an alderman and precinct committeeman for several years. She enjoyed playing bingo, drinking diet Pepsi and spending time with her family and friends. Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Nonn; daughter, Diane Becherer; and by her siblings, Dezso Elek Jr. and Betty Elek.
She is survived by her loving son-in-law, David Becherer of Madison, IL; proud grandmother to Roger Morthland of Collinsville, IL; extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Fairmont City, IL, with Father Harold Fisher, OMI officiating.
Margaret will be laid to rest next to Walter at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Alzheimer’s Association. Donations will be accepted at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.