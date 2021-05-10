Marcella L. Piel, 87 of Granite City passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Stearns Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Granite City.
Marcella was born on October 19, 1933 in Schleswig, IA; the daughter of the late Otto F. and Edna M. (Schmadeke) Piel. Marcella was a legal secretary for Bert Strubinger Law offices in St. Louis and worked 48 years. She was received into the Kingdom of God through the Sacrament of Holy Baptism on November 12, 1933 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak, Iowa administered by Rev. Carl Runge. She publicly confirmed the faith into which she was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, IL by Pastor W.G. Youssi on March 21, 1948. Marcella was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City, a member of the Senior Circle and volunteered her time as a Braille Worker and served on the financial committee. Marcella will be remembered for her loving heart and all the special times she shared with her family and friends.
Marcella is survived by and will be missed by her sisters; Marjorie M. Collias of St. Louis, MO, Darlene A. Jacobs of Red Bud, IL; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Marcella was preceded in death by her grandparents, sister; Lorraine W. Jones; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Joe) Collias, Alvin Jacobs and Willard Jones.
In celebration of Marcella’s life, a visitation will begin on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Alan Beuster officiating at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave. in Granite City. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorial donations are suggested to Hope Lutheran Church or the Braille Workers Ministry.